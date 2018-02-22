Alex Van Pelt on Andy Dalton: He can be elite

February 22, 2018
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy to see quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt leave the Packers this offseason and Van Pelt said it was “nice of him to acknowledge that” during an interview with the Bengals website this week.

Van Pelt was being interviewed because he is now the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals, where he’ll be working with Andy Dalton rather than Rodgers. It’s a significant change for Van Pelt after a long run in Green Bay as he moves to coaching a quarterback that doesn’t have the same skill set that Rodgers brings to the table.

Van Pelt said “you play to the player’s strengths” when asked how his coaching style will change in his new home and he made it clear that he sees plenty of them to work with in his review of Dalton’s recent work.

“I got a chance to come in and watch all the tape from the last two years,” Van Pelt said. “I wasn’t quite as in tune with Andy as I was when he came out in the draft. Obviously I evaluated him then and had a high opinion of him then. See the same exact things on tape. I think he’s a very, very good quarterback and a playoff caliber quarterback. He does a lot of really, really good things. The more tape I watched, the more excited I got. I think this guy has potential to be an elite player in the league. It’s our job to challenge him to get to that next level.”

Dalton is entering his eighth season and that makes it fair to wonder if a leap to another level is a likely outcome from any amount of coaching. Playing cleaner than Dalton did while turning the ball over 16 times last season seems reasonable, however, and getting that done should help push the Bengals back in the direction of the playoff berth they’ve missed out on the last two years.

  2. It depends on your definition of the contrived term “elite”. If your answer is good enough to carry a mediocre team into the playoffs, then no. If your answer is good enough to win 10-12 games with a good team around you, then yes. Or, it could be the usual sportstalk answer that winning one playoff game somehow means anything, which it doesn’t, then also no.

  3. He’s right. No one in the league can throw the ball out of bounds or 5 yards over a receivers head better than Andy Dalton. Seriously though, if they can teach Dalton to stop being so safe, maybe give AJ a couple more jump balls, I think Bengals fans will be a lot happier. Also, throwing it away on 4th down is pretty dumb, maybe Van Pelt can teach him that.

  4. Alex Van Pelt is clearly trying to swindle people. Going from Aaron Rodgers to Andy Dalton is like driving a Porsche all day then hopping in a golf cart.

  8. Van Pelt wasnt anything special in GB – as a Packer fan he never did jack with our backups and improving them. Rodgers is Rodgers and doesnt need much coaching – good move shipping him off.

  9. Without an offensive line, a tight end, a quality #2 wr, and a productive #3 wr…

    … Andy Dalton will be TOP 5 in sacks and only 16th in yards.

    25 td – 12 int for 2017 wasn’t too bad when you only have 2 seconds to throw the ball to a triple teamed A.J. Green.

  12. Andy Dalton is not elite. He has a career rating of 88.7 and throws half as many INTs as TDs, and he’s never showed up on the big stage with ratings between 44 and 63 in the playoffs. If surrounded by talent, a great coach and with a top-5 D, this guy would be a little better than Eli Manning (career 83.7 and notably worse INT stats), and undoubtedly the Bengals make Dalton look worse than he is, but on a good team he’d be a very-good-but-not-elite QB with, just maybe, one career SB ring.

  13. Well, if it’s 4th down and throwing it away means not taking a big sack that would set your team back even further, then that would be acceptable.
    Have seen Dalton play a lot, and he looks pretty good at times, terrible at others. Overall, he seems to be an above average NFL QB that can win with solid talent around him. Whether he’s good enough to lift a good team and win a championship very much remains to be seen? I have my doubts.

  16. My standard answer – what else is his coach going to say? Especially in the offseason and the preseason, everyone is elite – until you start playing games. Andy Dalton has played a lot of games and he is not elite, nor will he be. I am personally not sure he is anything more than middling.

    It’s not all about rating for me. It’s also not all about rings. Great QBs of all time have crappy ratings due to differences in the game, and some don’t even have rings. But this guy fails on the big stage, every time, and that is something that is hard to overlook. You can never be elite if you can’t perform in primetime.

  17. Isnt it shocking how a great qb can make his qb coach look good.maybe it will work out in Cinn,maybe not so much.

