Allen Robinson says contract talks with Jaguars have not started yet

The Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on receiver Allen Robinson if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal.

Robinson told Mike Kaye of First Coast News the Jaguars have not had contract negotiations with his agent since training camp last summer.

The sides likely begin those discussions next week in Indianapolis.

Robinson, 24, made one catch for 17 yards, tearing the ACL in his left knee on his third snap of the season. He averaged 77 catches for 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015-16.