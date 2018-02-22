Broncos ditching paper tickets for 2018

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
A great and greater percentage of the NFL has gotten rid of 100 percent of all paper tickets.

The Broncos have announced that they are going electronic only for 2018. As explained by Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, teams like the Cowboys and Falcons already have implemented mobile-only ticketing. Soon, all teams will go that route.

“The Broncos are committed to utilizing the latest in ticket technology to provide the best experience for our fans,” Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dennis Moore said in a statement. “Broncos fans have used mobile ticketing significantly over the last two seasons with more than 35 percent already accessing their tickets through this method. We look forward to all of our ticket holders experiencing the benefits of mobile tickets and will work with our fans to make this a smooth transition.”

The goal will be to make it easier and more efficient to enter the stadium, along with a significantly reduced risk of tickets being stolen or lost. But it definitely will require an adjustment, especially for people without smartphones or email addresses. For those very few fans, the team will make radio-frequency identification cards available.

The good news is that the older folks in the crowd can try to impress children, nieces, and nephews with their collections of ticket stubs. By texting them a photo of the ticket stub to their smartphones while sitting in the same room with them.

10 responses to “Broncos ditching paper tickets for 2018

  2. Presumably intended to flush out scalpers or folks reselling season tickets. Imbedded tracking chips come next.

  3. Knew this was coming. Been saving my Packer game ticket stubs since 1982, and a few years ago, just stopped bothering with it. The times they are a-changing.

  5. It may be where it’s going eventually, but it was only at 35 percent with the voluntary way. Now they are forcing the other 65 percent into something… that doesn’t mean it’s likely to be a ‘better experience’ or a ‘smooth transition’.

    Maybe they should just let it naturally run its course. There’s nothing wrong with offering the option of a paper ticket. They have the last two years, and apparently the vast majority still want one.

    What are they going to shave .2 seconds per person in line?

    This overall is just stupid to force. There is no reason to. Hopefully they get the backlash they deserve.

    Don’t force your fans to do anything, especially something as useless as switching from paper to digital.

  7. @jmc8888 I believe Denver was having a big problem with counterfeit printed tickets and this was done in an attempt to protect the fans.

  8. Next step: Season ticket holders will require an implant that identifies them as the legitimate holder of the ticket.

