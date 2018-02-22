Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah cleared to return from fractured patella

Getty Images

After fracturing his patella twice in the last 18 months, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah has been cleared to return to football, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Adjei-Barimah has appeared in 23 games with eight starts for Tampa Bay after signing out of Bowling Green as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was suspended for four games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy late in 2016 and sustained the initial fracture in his right knee. After spending the offseason resting and rehabilitating the injury, Adjei-Barimah was injured again during a practice last August.

Adjei-Barimah is expected to be ready to participate in OTAs in May after being medically cleared to play.