Bucs won’t tender Adarius Glanton, Jude Adjei-Barimah

The Buccaneers have five restricted free agents. The Bucs have notified two of them, linebacker Adarius Glanton and defensive back Jude Adjei-Barimah, that they will not receive a tender, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Both will become unrestricted free agents next month.

Glanton broke a leg in the season finale. He should return to full health by April.

Adjei-Barimah missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery. He started seven games as a rookie in 2015 and one game in 2016, playing 23 in his first two seasons.