Colts announce deal with “one of the best players in NFL history”

Adam Vinatieri officially will return to the Colts, for a 13th season. The team announced the transaction on Thursday.

“Adam is one of the best players in NFL history and we are excited to keep him in Indianapolis,” Colts G.M. Chris Ballard said in a statement. “He continues to play at a high level and his experience and production are valuable assets for our team. Adam is the consummate pro and a key leader in our locker room.”

That’s incredibly high praise for Vinatieri, a sure-fire (and possibly first-ballot) Hall of Famer. It’s one thing to call him the best kicker in NFL history. Dubbing him one of the best players in league history gives him a level of respect that few kickers or punters ever have enjoyed.

But Ballard is right. Regardless of not playing offense or defense, Vinatieri has distinguished himself as one of the very best players in league history, from both his overall accomplishments and his clutch performances in three Super Bowl-winning seasons with the Patriots.