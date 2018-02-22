Colts announce deal with “one of the best players in NFL history”

February 22, 2018
Adam Vinatieri officially will return to the Colts, for a 13th season. The team announced the transaction on Thursday.

“Adam is one of the best players in NFL history and we are excited to keep him in Indianapolis,” Colts G.M. Chris Ballard said in a statement. “He continues to play at a high level and his experience and production are valuable assets for our team. Adam is the consummate pro and a key leader in our locker room.”

That’s incredibly high praise for Vinatieri, a sure-fire (and possibly first-ballot) Hall of Famer. It’s one thing to call him the best kicker in NFL history. Dubbing him one of the best players in league history gives him a level of respect that few kickers or punters ever have enjoyed.

But Ballard is right. Regardless of not playing offense or defense, Vinatieri has distinguished himself as one of the very best players in league history, from both his overall accomplishments and his clutch performances in three Super Bowl-winning seasons with the Patriots.

  1. Punters/Kickers need to be viewed within the context of their own function ..saying that they are amongst the very best players in NFL history really undermines the accomplishments of the true greats ..a kicker will never be on the same level as a Barry Sanders or Lawrence Taylor.

  3. Ahhhh no, any average to good o lineman or d lineman thet played 10 years of just good football is far more valuable than a kicker. There have been HUNDREDS of cases where kickers are replaced mid week and teams don’t skip a beat

  4. He’s a kicker. The HOF voters would never do it first ballot. Honestly he’ll be lucky if he gets in at all. How many kickers or punters are in the HOF? The answer is five. FIVE. Does he deserve to be in? Absolutely. But so do a lot of other guys and unless things have changed it may not happen.

  7. Before we start saying kickers are not real football players and Adam should not be considered for the HOF, it would be interesting toknow how many game winning FGs he’s kicked. I’m sure fans of the greatest show on turf can remember one, as can Raiders fans.

