Could an unexpected team enter the chase for Kirk Cousins?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 22, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
AP

When it comes to the looming chase for quarterback Kirk Cousins, it’s easy to compile the universe of potential candidates: Broncos, Jets, Browns, Cardinals, Vikings, Bills, maybe the Jaguars.

But what if all the talk about Cousins gets other teams intrigued about the possibility of upgrading their current quarterback situation? Consider, for example, the Cowboys. Specifically, the guy who owns the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones knows the value of a franchise quarterback. He was smitten four years ago with Johnny Manziel. He got lucky two years ago with Dak Prescott. He could now get intrigued by Cousins.

“I wouldn’t put that past him at all,” PFT’s Charean Williams, who covered the Cowboys for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently said during a visit to PFT Live. “We’ve seen it so many times with his intrigue with quarterbacks. We saw it back with Johnny Manziel. He just gets in his head some of these quarterbacks that he falls in love with. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a little love there for Kirk Cousins and is thinking about those down-the-field throws. . .  He does throw the ball down the field way better than most quarterbacks in the NFL. [Ben] Roethlisberger’s right there with him. I know how much Jerry loves that part of the game. I could see that.”

Jones likely would be dissuaded by his son, Stephen Jones, or by coach Jason Garrett. But it would be naive to think Jerry Jones hasn’t at least wondered whether Cousins would be an upgrade over Prescott, and whether the Cowboys should find a way to get the soon-to-be-former Washington starter.

Then there are the Giants. New G.M. Dave Gettleman and new coach Pat Shurmur have reiterated their interest in keeping Eli Manning around. Does that change if they think the Jets have become a viable candidate to bring Cousins to the Big Apple, potentially making the Little Brother franchise the Big Brother, for a change?

Finally, how about the Saints? If 39-year-old Drew Brees wants top-of-market money, would it make sense to make that same investment in Cousins?

It’s unlikely that Cousins will end up with anyone but one of the candidates already on the radar screen. But in a league full of owners who from time to time become infatuated with bright, shiny objects, the brightest and shiniest object is and will be Kirk Cousins, the first healthy franchise quarterback under 30 to hit the open market.

18 responses to “Could an unexpected team enter the chase for Kirk Cousins?

  5. Cowboys flat-out cannot enter the contest. They have enough cap space to keep most of their guys and woo a couple of moderately priced free agents, but the idea they could find another $35M only works if you gut the team.

  7. This…this is worse than a caller suggestion on sports talk radio. And yes, that is as insulting a label as I can come up with.

  8. The Buccaneers need to find a starting caliber veteran QB to light a fire once and for all under Jameis. He probably has not had a serious threat to a starting job since high school (or before).
    This can tell us if our QB is a franchise guy, or a mistake. And if Winston can win an honest to God QB competition, then the other guy is a great insurance policy in case of injury. Cap room is not an issue for this team.

  10. Kirk Cousins throwing downfield? He’s a good quarterback, bbut that’s never been his strength. Charean Williams has no idea what he’s talking about.

  11. When is the last QB to got this much attention and never have a 10 win season. Even Cassel has a 10 win season. The team that pays him like he is Rodgers or Brady will soon find out this guy can’t carry a team and will be losing quality players over the next 2 years because of cap problems. It will wreck Denver for the next 3 years.

  13. Poor Dak. Ol’ Jerrah sees that those champion Eagles have TWO all-american heroes at the QB position and he just doesn’t know what to do with himself. Now he’s taking it out on poor Dak. I guess Jerrah gonna Jerrah. Cowboys fans just have to deal with it.

  15. If I had to guess(without checking cap space) the only teams outside of the expected I could see would be Bucs, Dolphins or maybe the Raiders. Cousins would be an upgrade in all 3 spots and their current starter for 2 of the teams(Raiders/Carr, Bucs/Winston) could likely be dealt for something to a team that missed out on a qb. Again unlikely that Cousins goes to a team other than the expected but without knowing cap ramifications these are the only 3 other spots I could see.

  kmgpop says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    The Buccaneers need to find a starting caliber veteran QB to light a fire once and for all under Jameis. He probably has not had a serious threat to a starting job since high school (or before).
    This can tell us if our QB is a franchise guy, or a mistake. And if Winston can win an honest to God QB competition, then the other guy is a great insurance policy in case of injury. Cap room is not an issue for this team.

    ________________________________

    This is a joke right? Winston threw for 3,500 yards 19 tds and 11 picks in only 11 full games last season and completed over 63% of his passes. He’s going to be the franchise QB for that team. Not saying he’s perfect he’s obviously got to do a better job with decision making but keep in mind he’s working with a bottom 5 offensive line, absolutely no run game and statistically the worst defense in the NFL. Explain what “veteran” QB can do any better in that situation.

  18. Of the Cowboys, Giants, and Saints, the only one I could possibly see entering the bidding war would be the Saints. Finding a younger replacement to Brees makes a certain amount of sense, given his age and pricetag. And they could probably find enough cap space to make it work (overthecap has them at $31.8mil right now).

