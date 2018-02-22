Davis Webb hoping to convince new Giants bosses they don’t need a QB

Getty Images

If the Giants want to find the heir to quarterback Eli Manning, they have a perfect opportunity with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But the new administration also inherited a project, and Davis Webb is doing everything he can to sell himself to General Manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur, neither of whom were around when he was drafted in the third round last year.

“I had a conversation with Mr. Gettleman and kind of told him how I felt and my abilities as a quarterback,” Webb said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I think there are enough people around the facility that believe in me and believe in my work ethic and believe in my ability to play quarterback one day for this franchise.

“I want them to know that I’m here to be the best teammate possible and work very hard. I know we have a high pick in the draft. But nobody really knows but two people — that is coach Shurmur and Mr. Gettleman. So there can be a lot of guessing and stuff like that.”

There’s no way of knowing what kind of grade Gettleman had on Webb during last year’s draft preparations (he wasn’t really in the market for a quarterback while running the Panthers), and Gettleman admitted when he got the job he didn’t know much about the 87th overall pick from Cal.

So Webb has been around introducing himself (and ingratiating himself as much as you can without practicing or playing) in hopes of making an impression.

“Just continue to work. Nobody knows what is going to happen,” Webb said. “It’s still a long ways away. It doesn’t really bother me either way. I’m going to compete. I’m looking forward to this season. I’m working really hard. I’m staying in shape, and this is the most driven and excited I’ve been in any offseason, I think, in my career of football.”

If the Giants don’t take a quarterback second overall, they could add a rare playmaker like Saquon Barkley or a pass-rusher like Bradley Chubb. And that would likely be a good thing for Webb, giving him more time to prove himself to guys with no vested interest in him. More likely, it would suggest they think Manning has enough good years left in him and that the Giants are close enough to being a good team that an immediate contributor helps more.