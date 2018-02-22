Dolphins are dismissing no options for Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

The Dolphins moved quickly during the season to shoot down a report that the team would be moving on from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh because owner Stephen Ross had enough of the star player. The Dolphins could move on from Suh for entirely different reasons.

The Dolphins have salary-cap problems, and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team isn’t dismissing “any idea” as it relates to Suh, or presumably any other player.

Suh’s contract, which paid out $60 million fully guaranteed over the first three years, has rolling guarantees in each of the next three. For 2018, his $16.985 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 18.

The Dolphins could trade the remainder of Suh’s deal, at three years and $54.375 million (an average of $18.125 million per year), taking a cap charge of $22.2 million but realizing a net cap gain of $3.9 million. They also could cut him as with a post-June 1 designation, dropping the 2018 cap hit to $5.1 million and pushing $17.1 million of dead money into 2019. (They’d still have to carry his full 2018 cap charge until June 2.)

The Dolphins could keep him at his 2018 cap number of $26.1 million, finding other ways to create cap space.

Whatever the Dolphins do, they need to do something. That something could include a cap-influenced decision to move on from Ndamukong Suh.