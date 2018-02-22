Doug Pederson: If Carson Wentz were healthy, he would’ve been Super Bowl MVP

Getty Images

Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles played so well in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl that some have suggested the Eagles actually caught a break when Carson Wentz got hurt. Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t buy it.

Pederson told Rich Eisen that if Wentz had stayed healthy, the Eagles would have won the Super Bowl with Wentz, and Wentz would have been the Super Bowl MVP.

“Carson Wentz was the MVP talk of the league last year,” Pederson said. “I truly believe if he’s healthy, and I still feel strongly that we’re in the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl with Carson. And he’s the MVP. I just think that’s the way he played last year. He’s a big reason. He’s not the only reason, but he’s a big reason why we were, I believe, 11-2 at the time, playing the Rams, and won the NFC East. For me, being a former quarterback, to have two guys, and really three guys, you throw [Nate Sudfeld] in there, but you’re talking about Nick and Carson who you just don’t bat an eye with either one of these guys. The way they prepare, the way they study, their demeanor on the field, their leadership styles. It’s a blessing to have two veteran guys like that and have a Super Bowl MVP as your backup.”

The Eagles love having a starter and a backup they think they can win the Super Bowl with. The question heading into the offseason is whether they’re going to retain two quarterbacks they can win the Super Bowl with, or trade Foles to try to build an even better team around Wentz.