Eagles’ quarterback situation can quickly get messy in 2018

When Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he believes the team would have won the Super Bowl with Carson Wentz at quarterback, some viewed it as a slap at Nick Foles. It’s not; it’s a fairly obvious opinion based on how well the Eagles were playing with Wentz under center.

But the reality for the Eagles has become that Wentz wasn’t able to stay healthy enough to see the season through, opening the door for Foles to unlock the team’s first Super Bowl championship.

As the Eagles make decisions about the quarterback depth chart for 2018, it would be foolish to not ensure the existence of protections against Wentz not being ready for Week One. The easy answer is Foles. But if it’s Foles — if he’s the one who starts the Week One, season-opening, Super Bowl celebration, plays well, and wins — who will start Week Two? If Foles plays well and wins in Week Two, who will start Week Three?

As long as Foles plays well, it’s a dynamic that will continue, and strengthen, with each passing week. As long as the Eagles are winning and Foles is playing well, Foles becomes Case Keenum and Wentz becomes Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater.

While the same thing could happen even if Nate Sudfeld or a veteran quarterback currently with another team (Josh McCown would be a great choice) serve as the placeholder until Wentz is ready to go, Foles brings a tangible quality the others don’t: He actually, not hypothetically, delivered the first Lombardi Trophy onto which the Eagles ever applied their fingerprints.

Wentz is smart enough to realize how this could play out. He’s also apparently smart enough to not hitch his name to a goofy catch phrase like “All In For Week One” as part of an effort to process fear of being supplanted by his understudy. Still, is it good for the Eagles if Wentz tries so hard to get ready for Week One that he sets back his rehab and recovery?

Wentz clearly is the Eagles’ long-term quarterback. But if Wentz isn’t ready for Week One, the backup will play. At some point, the switch will flip back to Wentz. If the backup is also the guy who delivered the Super Bowl win, the switch may be a lot harder to flip.

Thus, in assessing their options for dealing with Foles, who is under contract through 2018, the Eagles need to consider the wisdom of getting maximum value for him now (in the name of rewarding him for what he brought to the city and the team) and having another No. 2 quarterback who will be easier to remove from the lineup if/when the season arrives, Wentz isn’t 100 percent, and the backup plays well.

  3. I wouldn’t give up any less than a high 2nd rounder for Foles. The value proposition has to be there for the Eagles to move him. He’s there on an affordable backup contract and he’s an asset they might need to use. The big question with Wentz is whether or not he’ll be ready to go for regular season. Given that his ACL injury happened in December, it’s possible that he will be recovering into September. That means that the Eagles need to have a viable backup option for the first couple of games at the very least, in case if there’s a setback. Foles will get it done, Wentz will come back when he’s ready. He’s younger and is the future of that franchise.

  4. Eagles fans still basking in the glory of that first Lombardi are kidding themselves if they think this isn’t going to be an issue ..Foles is saying all the right things, but there’s no way he can go back to holding a clipboard after that run. He’s better than at least 1/3 of the starters in the league.

  5. Not really. They need to keep Foles as insurance in 2018. It’s Wentz’s job when he’s ready. Then in 2019 he looks for another job. Simple as that.

  6. This is the scenario that I have seen playing out since the Super Bowl. The Eagles can say they don’t have a QB controversy all they want…they do. I also see the league scheduling the Vikings to visit The Eagles for the season opener. A very P.O.’d Vikings team that will be hell bent on visiting the QB. A lot.

    The situations are pretty similar. Zimmer considered Keenum the backup quarterback all year but wasn’t in a position to replace him because he kept winning and was playing well. Bridgewater hadn’t played in two years so it would probably take him a few games to knock the rust off, and you can’t afford to lose any games when you’re trying to get the #1 seed. Then Keenum turned back into a mediocre quarterback in the playoffs and you’re left wondering what would have happened if Bridgewater would have taken over in Week 10 or 11.

    The big difference is that Wentz won’t miss as much time as Teddy did. If he’s fully healthy after a few games you could put him in there without much controversy. The problem comes in if he doesn’t play that well after missing the offseason and training camp. People will start calling for their hero Foles to get back in there and then you have a controversy.

  10. The down side of being the Super Bowl champs….EVERYTHING will be over scrutinized and over criticized and you will get no sympathy from the fan bases or media that cover the other 31 teams. Chalk it up as the price of doing successful business. Congratulations. It just means your team is relevant enough to carry a controversy.

    Patriots fan.

  11. What’s the story if Wentz never wins a Superbowl with the Eagles? Worse, what if Foles goes to the Vikings or another contender and wins another Superbowl?

  13. Jerry try and work something out to bring him in to compete with that loudmouth, over hyped overrated stiff you got .

    Now, cone on Sir. That is just plain disrespectful to Mr Wentz. To compare him to the Iller B’s is just mean. His last season before he got hurt, was better than what you would get from both of them combined starting 16 games.

  15. Overthinking this. Foles is an average quarterback who went on a few game hot streak. After the first couple games Wentz was out and Foles played awful, people were ready to bench him. Then he played really well a few games. It happens. Do we not remember the Joe Flacco situation?? Any team offering more than a 4th round pick plus a conditional pick next year is foolish.

  16. The Eagles are really going out of their way to discredit Foles.

    Right after the superbowl, Wentz Proposes to his GF, like he did something.
    Pederson says that he cant wait to return with Wentz leading the way.
    Now Pederson says that they would have won with Wentz and Wentz would have been Superbowl MVP, like Foles just rode on the teams coattails.

    Foles, didnt ride the teams coat tails, he carried the Team.

  17. This is silly. Anyone with eyes can see the difference. Unless that knee injury is Culpepper bad, Wentz is the guy. Let’s not forget that the Eagles very well could have lost the playoff game against the Falcons, and that was mainly because of how Foles played that day.

  22. This assumes that Foles wouldn’t be content to play out the last year of his contract, doing whatever is asked of him to help the Eagles get back to the playoffs and contend for another championship. Because of the potential for a big payday.
    I think it:s more likely he sticks. Wentz might not be ready until mid-October and if Foles waits another year he can pick his team. It might cost him some money, but Foles has seen both sides of being an NFL qb. Don:t think the money will matter as much to him as being in a good situation.

  23. What’s the issue here? Wentz is the guy……………PERIOD. Foles played well enough to win, but he is not a top tier QB. The Eagles will keep Foles as a insurance plan unless a team gives up a lot for him.

    That’s it.

