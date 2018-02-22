ESPN adds Kirk Herbstreit to NFL draft coverage

Getty Images

As the NFL draft continues to grow into an even bigger television property, ESPN is adding its top college football analyst to the mix.

Kirk Herbstreit will join host Trey Wingo and analysts Mel Kiper and Louis Riddick as ESPN’s primary broadcast team for the draft. Herbstreit is filling the spot previously held by Jon Gruden when he was the Monday Night Football announcer, before he became head coach of the Raiders. ESPN has also confirmed that Todd McShay, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber will be part of the team on-site in Dallas. McShay will join the main set for the second and third days of the draft.

ESPN has been losing ground on the draft for years, as NFL Network has consistently eaten into ESPN’s share of the draft’s viewership. This year, with FOX and NFL Network teaming up for a draft broadcast that will air on both networks, ESPN is likely to fall to second place on a broadcast that ESPN did more than anyone to build up into the NFL’s signature offseason event.

Perhaps ESPN believes that Herbstreit, coming from college football, will have more compelling observations about the players and can add valuable insight that NFL Network has traditionally lacked. The flip side is, Herbstreit won’t be as knowledgeable about NFL teams and their needs as Gruden was.

“I’m gonna stay in my lane, just talk about these guys as college football players,” Herbstreit said in a video posted by ESPN.

Last year, NFL Network’s main draft team was Rich Eisen, Mike Mayock, Daniel Jeremiah and Stanford head coach David Shaw. NFL Network and FOX have not announced who their on-air talent will be this year.