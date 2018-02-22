Gary Barnidge hopes to get a job offer more to his liking this year

Getty Images

There were a smattering of reports of interest in signing tight end Gary Barnidge after the Browns released him in the wake of taking David Njoku in the first round of last year’s draft, but Barnidge never joined another team for the 2017 season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Ed McCaffrey on Thursday, Barnidge explained that was because he was guaranteed $700,000 from the Browns because of when they released him and that none of the offers left him were enough to entice him to sign.

“I was trying to weigh, ‘Do I go play for a little bit of money or I can sit at home, rest my body, still get paid something and then be ready to go for next year and get another opportunity,'” Barnidge said. “There wasn’t a right opportunity for me to play with anybody because everybody was trying to get me for the lowest [price] they can get. It didn’t make sense.”

Barnidge feels his age caused teams to try to lowball him while they have “have second- and third-string guys who are getting significant amounts of money.” Barnidge is another year older now, but would seem to be hoping that a year away from the NFL grind will lead to different results as he tries to add some more time onto the back end of his career.