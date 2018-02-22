Giants waive Deontae Skinner

Getty Images

The Giants have cleared a spot on their offseason roster.

The team announced on Thursday that they have waived linebacker Deontae Skinner.

Skinner spent parts of the last two seasons on the Giants active roster. He originally signed to their practice squad in September 2016 and then moved to the active roster for four games. He failed to make the team out of camp and spent time on the Raiders practice squad before returning for three games. He ended last season on special teams.

Skinner made seven tackles in his seven regular season appearances and also had 16 tackles in seven games with the Patriots in 2014.