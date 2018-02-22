Is Herbstreit’s draft gig an audition for Monday Night Football?

Getty Images

ESPN surprised many by putting Kirk Herbstreit in Jon Gruden’s seat for the first night of the draft. Could ESPN’s next surprise be to put Herbstreit in Gruden’s other seat?

No, not QB Camp (although that would be another clue). Herbstreit’s sudden, prominent role in ESPN’s biggest offseason NFL show could lead to a prominent role in ESPN’s biggest in-season NFL show.

Of course, Herbstreit says that he’ll “stay in his lane,” talking about the prospects as college football players. That’s the smartest thing to say, given that the knee-jerk reaction of an NFL audience will be to give Herbstreit a cockeyed glance and wonder why he’s venturing outside his expertise.

But if Herbstreit brings the heat to the first night of the draft, proving his NFL chops without claiming to have any, a groundswell organically could arise not from within ESPN but from the outside, suggesting that Herbstreit should make the natural shift from the No. 1 weekly college game on ESPN/ABC to the weekly NFL game on ESPN.

This would lead in turn to Chris Fowler joining Herbstreit on the only platform within ESPN bigger than its top weekly college game, allowing the rest of the college football teams to be bumped up and/or reconfigured from within, the way FOX or CBS would with this stable of Sunday NFL broadcast teams.

Of course, getting Peyton Manning may still be Plan A. But ESPN may be hoping for a viable, in-house Plan B, which would consist of the obvious, logical decision to take what essentially is its No. 2 broadcasting team and making it No. 1.

Clue No. 1 may indeed be Herbstreit — and not any of the many in-house NFL analysts — taking the draft-night seat of their former No. 1 NFL analyst.