Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston escaped uninjured after recently being involved in a car wreck, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Winston, 24, was driving in Tampa on February 13 when his Ford truck rear-ended a car, via the paper. The accident caused damage to both vehicles, including an estimated $4,000 to the car Winston hit.

But no one was injured in the wreck.

Winston faces a $153 fine after being cited for careless driving.