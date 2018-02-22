Julian Edelman “determined” in his rehab from knee injury

Getty Images

Julian Edelman posted an update on his progress from ACL surgery, sharing a video of his rehab. The Patriots receiver used his Instagram account to show a few seconds of him running with cords, writing the word “determined” in his post.

He chose Drake’s “God’s Plan” as his music of choice in the video.

Edelman injured his right knee August 25, undergoing surgery four weeks later.

He said at Super Bowl LII that his knee was “pretty healthy.”

“You never want to put a number on anything,” Edelman said in an interview with Barstool Radio, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “You put a number on something, you’re feeling great this day [but] you go out and the next day, something swells up, this, that, and then who’s fault is that? Is it the trainer’s fault? Is it the player’s fault? Is it the doctor’s fault? You just say ‘We’re trying to get better each day.'”