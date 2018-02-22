Lambeau Field has started process of replacing turf

Getty Images

Lambeau Field has started the process of replacing the turf, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

The team announced in October plans for replacing the turf in the offseason.

Workers will remove, inspect and reinstall all heating and irrigation systems before putting down the new grass, which has 2,500 miles of synthetic fiber woven into it.

The previous turf lasted for 116 football games and three concerts through 10 years of wear and tear.

The new turf will be ready for use in August when the Packers host their annual Family Night Scrimmage at the stadium.