Matt Bryant paid attention to Ryan Succop’s deal as he awaits a new one

Getty Images

Matt Bryant noticed. Every kicker did.

Ryan Succop‘s five-year, $20 million deal with the Titans left all of them smiling.

“Sure you do [notice it],” Bryant said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “It’s um . . . yeah, you do.”

Bryant, who made $2.75 million last season, is scheduled to become a free agent next month. He will get a new deal from the Falcons, with the sides having had multiple conversations already, Bryant told McClure.

Bryant, who turns 43 in May, made it clear he wants to stay put.

“I’ve been here nine years,” Bryant said. “I’ve set probably every franchise record there is for a kicker, and my kids are in school here, so we’ve done everything here for the last nine years. There’s a lot of good guys on the team right now. Obviously, everybody’s a lot younger than me, so there’s a big gap. But I still enjoy going to work and being around everybody and being a part of this team.

“We were so close [to a Super Bowl title] two years ago. With what seemed like things not clicking, we still got close again this year. So the opportunity to win the thing is here now. It would be good to be a part of it.”