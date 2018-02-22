Odds say Tim Tebow is a long shot to make it to AAA, let alone the majors

Getty Images

New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson raised some eyebrows recently when he said Tim Tebow’s foray into baseball is a lot more than just a gimmick.

Alderson rebuffed those who think Tebow has no business on a baseball field by saying, “I think he will play in the major leagues.”

The odds say otherwise.

Bovada is taking actual bets on whether Tebow will make it to the major leagues, and the odds are overwhelmingly against it: If you think Tebow is going to play in Major League Baseball during either the 2018 or 2019 regular seasons, you can get 6/1 odds on it. The odds on Tebow failing to make it to the majors in the next two years are 1/10. In other words, you’d have to bet $1,000 to win $100 if you’re betting against Tebow making it, and a $100 bet on Tebow making it would pay off at $600 if he actually does it.

In fact, Bovada even thinks Tebow is a long shot to make it to AAA ball. The odds on that are 4/1 that he’ll make it to AAA, or 1/8 if you bet against it.

Tebow played better than most people were expecting in the minor leagues last year. But he’s still a long way from the majors, and at age 30 unlikely ever to get there. No matter what the Mets are saying publicly.