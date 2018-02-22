Odds say Tim Tebow is a long shot to make it to AAA, let alone the majors

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Getty Images

New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson raised some eyebrows recently when he said Tim Tebow’s foray into baseball is a lot more than just a gimmick.

Alderson rebuffed those who think Tebow has no business on a baseball field by saying, “I think he will play in the major leagues.”

The odds say otherwise.

Bovada is taking actual bets on whether Tebow will make it to the major leagues, and the odds are overwhelmingly against it: If you think Tebow is going to play in Major League Baseball during either the 2018 or 2019 regular seasons, you can get 6/1 odds on it. The odds on Tebow failing to make it to the majors in the next two years are 1/10. In other words, you’d have to bet $1,000 to win $100 if you’re betting against Tebow making it, and a $100 bet on Tebow making it would pay off at $600 if he actually does it.

In fact, Bovada even thinks Tebow is a long shot to make it to AAA ball. The odds on that are 4/1 that he’ll make it to AAA, or 1/8 if you bet against it.

Tebow played better than most people were expecting in the minor leagues last year. But he’s still a long way from the majors, and at age 30 unlikely ever to get there. No matter what the Mets are saying publicly.

8 responses to “Odds say Tim Tebow is a long shot to make it to AAA, let alone the majors

  2. I’ll take that bet. He will be a September call up – especially if the Mets are not in contention. He will be a gimmick to put people in the seats – and you know what – it will work. There’s just something about this guy that draws attention and he will put people in the stands just to see him strike out – a lot.

  3. I have never seen a site so dedicated to the failure of an athlete as this site is. and why? because he dares to be a decent human being living his life the way he talks it. you keep saying it’s nothing personal yet attack him everyday for pursuing his dream, maybe he won’t make it but he should not attempt it because? look around the rosters of mlb and you will find guys who have been playing for years with averages like his and he has been playing for year and should quit?

  5. I don’t get the hate on this guy. Always tries hard, leaves it all out there, never does anything to embarrass the team he is on. If the complaint is that it would be gimmicky if the Mets called him up, remember we are talking about a pro league that has featured midgets just to mess with the strike zone. Otherwise it just comes across as these weird sour grapes from people who like to point out his “failures” as an excuse for not even trying.

  6. I can’t understand the obsession with this guy, why does the media continue to follow him around, especially football news sites.

  7. The hate for Tebow on this site is amazing. Why would anyone want him to fail? What has he done to anyone?

