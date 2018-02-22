Patrick Peterson’s role unlikely to change much under new staff

Getty Images

Since he arrived in Arizona, cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s assignment, more often than not, is the opponent’s best receiver. Peterson traveled to cover a particular receiver in 11 of 16 games last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He recently told the team website that he doesn’t want his role to “change too much” but he does want to be more involved with the game plan.

New Cardinals secondary coach David Merritt Sr. said the previous coaching staff’s plan for Peterson worked, so it’s unlikely to change much.

“You stop and think about it,” Merritt said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “Seven years I think he’s played, and he’s made the Pro Bowl all seven years, so obviously what they’ve been doing with him has worked.”

Merritt said he will meet with coach Steve Wilks, defensive coordinator Al Holcomb and assistant defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison each week to determine the best way to use Peterson.

“We’ll start to formulate a plan, as far as, ‘Is the best thing this week to have Patrick shadow their top receiver?’” Merritt said. “Week to week, game plan by game plan is what we’re going to try to do with him.”