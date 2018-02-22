Ravens’ mistake with Kyle Boller may be a cautionary tale about Josh Allen

February 22, 2018
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is a polarizing player in this year’s draft, with some viewing him as the likely first overall pick to the Browns, and others viewing him as too flawed a passer to justify going first overall.

When it’s pointed out that Allen completed just 56.2 percent of his passes at Wyoming, the response is usually that his lack of production was more about playing on a weak team at Wyoming than about Allen himself.

In that respect, Allen is reminiscent of Kyle Boller, an inaccurate passer at Cal who nonetheless went in the first round of the 2003 NFL draft. The Ravens came to regret drafting Boller, who was a major disappointment, and years later, former Ravens coach Brian Billick explained that the Ravens convinced themselves they could draft Boller despite his bad stats in college because he had a bad team around him.

Biggest error we made when evaluating Kyle Boller out of Cal was justifying low comp % by criticizing the talent he had around him,” Billick wrote.

Some people are convinced that Allen’s only problem at Wyoming was the team around him. Mel Kiper said “stats are for losers” in talking up Allen, who according to Kiper has the necessary physical traits.

“He’s got the big hands and all that — physically he looks like a big-time quarterback,” Kiper said of Allen.

He looks like a big-time quarterback, but in college he often didn’t play like a big-time quarterback. Boller is a cautionary tale for what happens when a team drafts that kind of player.

  2. If his completion percentage + drop percentage is greater than 65, then he is fine. The key is drops. If your receivers have lots of drops, then that is not your fault. That’s the eyeball test with stats.

  4. You thought he could overcome his poor decision making and inaccuracy because he was semi athletic and could throw a ball 75 yards from his knees…..

  5. yea and according to Kiper, Jimmy Clausen was supposed to be the next Peyton Manning. The guy said he would retire if he was wrong. So he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and he is not a man of his word.

    why is his opinion of any significance here?

  8. If he’d been playing in a conference of powerhouses then maybe there’d be validity to the bad team argument. But the Mountain West isn’t exactly murderer’s row defensively. Anybody NFL-ready should have found plenty of open receivers. But, hey, at least he has big hands and looks like a big-time quarterback.

  9. What you want to see is a QB that is succeeding (i.e., winning games) despite clearly inferior talent around him. Those are the kids that have the “stuff” for the NFL and there are very few of them in any given year. Sometimes none.

  10. Carson Wentz beat a division 1 team at NDSU. Josh Allen playing against power 5 teams was absolutely terrible.

    Great QB’s make players around them better, Allen didn’t do that. Let’s not make this harder than it needs to be. Allen shouldn’t be drafted before round 3 and should have at least 1 or 2 years riding the bench before seeing any live game action.

  12. The best part was that they traded a 1st rounder to the Pats to move up to get Boller and the pick they traded was used by the Pats to draft DE Vince Wilfork who will probably end up in the Pats hall of fame.

  13. If I’m the Browns, I stay away from a quarterback. They have plenty of draft picks that can be used to build the rest of the roster. There’s decent quarterbacks available in free agency. Wait until you have a decent team to work with before you draft a 22 year old who will be put under the stress of being the face of the franchise.

