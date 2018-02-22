Report: Bills don’t want to cut Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

The thought around the NFL has been that the Bills will part ways with quarterback Tyrod Taylor and use the offseason to find a new starting quarterback.

That may be the case, but it may not be as simple as releasing Taylor ahead of paying out the $6 million roster bonus he’s due to get on the third day of the new league year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said on NFL Network Thursday that the team would prefer to trade the quarterback and indicated that they would be OK with paying the bonus in order to keep that avenue open to them.

If that’s the case, they’d have a little extra time to figure out their own plans at quarterback before making a call about how to move on from Taylor, who is due a $10 million salary in addition to that $6 million bonus. That’s not a particularly high salary for a starting quarterback and should make Taylor easier to move once the bonus is out of the way.

With a two-day legal tampering window before the start of free agency, the Bills should have a good idea about whether they’ve found a replacement for Taylor atop the depth chart before the bonus is due. If they don’t, keeping him could remain in the cards and cutting him before the bonus comes due may also come back up for discussion if trade talks don’t materialize as they hope.