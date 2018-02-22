Report: Case involving DeSean Jackson’s wrecked car now inactive

Getty Images

Tampa police no longer are investigating the case involving DeSean Jackson‘s vehicle that was found wrecked with bullets and marijuana inside on Christmas Eve, Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports. The case is inactive because no witnesses or evidence place a driver behind the wheel at the time of the crash, via Laine.

Police found the Chevy Silverado with the driver nowhere in sight. The SUV, which hit a tree, had 6.3 grams of marijuana inside it, an amount that would be a misdemeanor offense in Florida. Police also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida.

The Bucs receiver said a friend used his car without his permission, and he gave police the name of the driver.