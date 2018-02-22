Report: Colts hiring Bobby Johnson as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are hiring Bobby Johnson to serve as their assistant offensive line coach, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

Johnson spent the last three seasons as tight ends coach for the Oakland Raiders on Jack Del Rio’s coaching staff. He was also interviewed for the Raiders’ head coaching job as the team attempted to satisfy the Rooney Rule. Johnson will assist Dave DeGuglielmo in coaching the Colts’ offensive line.

Johnson spent two seasons as tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach with the Detroit Lions, a year as tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills. Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson five years at Indiana, six years at Miami (Ohio) and four years at Akron.