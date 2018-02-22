Report: Dolphins will cut Julius Thomas, Lawrence Timmons

Getty Images

Last year, former Broncos tight end Julius Thomas reunited with former Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase in Miami. After only one season, they’ll be going their separate ways, again.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins will cut Thomas, clearing up $6.6 million in cap space. Thomas (pictured) arrived via trade last year with the Jaguars. In his only season in Miami, Thomas caught 41 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

Also due to be cut is linebacker Lawrence Timmons. That move will create another $5.4 million in cap space. Timmons signed as a free agent in 2017, after 10 years with the Steelers. He created a stir by temporarily going AWOL early in the season.

Salguero points out that the Dolphins also could choose to terminate the fifth-year option on tackle Ja'Wuan James, creating $9.34 million in cap space. It would be part of an effort to reduce the team’s cap burden. Currently, the Dolphins have $185 million or so in cap commitments for 2018; the cap is expected to be in the vicinity of $180 million.

As Salguero also notes, trading franchise-tagged receiver Jarvis Landry (or rescinding the tender) immediately would create $16.2 million in cap space. Restructurings of other veteran contracts could kick the can by pushing cap space into future years.

Whatever happens, changes are coming to the Miami roster. Starting with Thomas and Timmons.