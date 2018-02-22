Report: Former NFL player Therrian Fontenot was driving DeSean Jackson’s car

Getty Images

Former NFL player Therrian Fontenot allegedly was driving DeSean Jackson‘s pickup when it wrecked on Christmas Eve, according to a police report obtained by Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Chevy Silverado, which hit a tree, had 6.3 grams of marijuana inside, an amount that would be a misdemeanor offense in Florida. Police also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida.

With no witnesses or video evidence, Tampa police have stopped investigating the case.

The Bucs receiver told police a friend used his truck without his permission. Jackson and Fontenot played together in Philadelphia in 2007-08.

Jackson declined comment to the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday.

The police report states Fontenot had an outstanding warrant related to traffic offenses.

In 2015, Fontenot spent six months in jail for burglarizing the home of another NFL receiver, Bernard Berrian.