Report: Franchise tag unlikely for Sheldon Richardson

Before the window to use the franchise tag opened earlier this week, we ran through options to get the tag from each team in the NFL.

When it came to the Seahawks, two names were mentioned. One was tight end Jimmy Graham, but there haven’t been many signs that the team is planning to go that way. The other was defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who the Seahawks acquired in a trade with the Jets for a second-round pick and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse last year.

That may not be in the offing either. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a tag on Richardson, which would likely come in at around $14 million, is considered unlikely.

Rapoport adds that the Seahawks want to hold onto Richardson, who said he expects to remain in Seattle when the regular season came to an end. If talks toward a deal to make that happen don’t progress, they could decide on an alternate approach to using the tag before the March 6 deadline to do so.