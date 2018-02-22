Report: Panthers could sell for as much as $2.8 billion

Getty Images

Forbes estimated in 2017 the Panthers were worth $2.3 billion in its annual rankings of the most valuable sports franchises. That was 21st in the NFL.

But the Panthers could sell for more than that.

The Charlotte Observer talked to experts who said multiple offers could push the selling price of the Panthers to $2.8 billion.

Some of the Panthers’ minority owners are “hoping for it to be a nice bidding war,” via the Observer.

Among those reported to have interest in purchasing the team are billionaires David Tepper and Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta and Ben Navarro and a group that includes Charlotte businessman Felix Sabates.

As many as 25 individuals can own an NFL team under league rules, but one person has to own 30 percent and put that sum down up front. That means $690 million or more. That owner must maintain operating control of the organization and can maintain a debt ceiling of no more than $250 million, which can be used for team-related expenditures.