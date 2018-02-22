Report: Panthers could tag Graham Gano but also want to keep Andrew Norwell

Getty Images

The Panthers hope to keep offensive guard Andrew Norwell, who becomes a free agent next month, but they are more likely to tag kicker Graham Gano, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The offensive line tag number of more than $14 million for Norwell is cost prohibitive for a guard. The league’s highest-paid guard, on average, is Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler, who signed a five-year, $60 million deal last year. (Dallas’ Zach Martin likely surpasses Zeitler soon.)

The tag for Gano projects to be $5 million. Teams have used the franchise tag only only three kickers since 2012.

Gano, 30, made his first Pro Bowl last season after converting on a league-best 96.7 percent of his field goal attempts.

Norwell, 26, has started 54 games in his four seasons in Carolina. He signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal before last season.