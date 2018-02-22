Report: Rams appear more likely to tag Lamarcus Joyner than Sammy Watkins

Posted by Charean Williams on February 22, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
Getty Images

The Rams could use their franchise tag on Lamarcus Joyner and allow wide receiver Sammy Watkins to test the market, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Rams might not have enough salary-cap room to keep both.

Franchising Watkins projects to cost the Rams $16.2 million, while Joyner’s tag number is expected to be $11.1 million.

Los Angeles can’t afford to lose Joyner, who appeared in 12 games last season and made 49 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

In a similar situation last year, the Rams franchised cornerback Trumaine Johnson a second time.

The Rams did give up a second-round pick in 2018 as well as cornerback E.J. Gaines to obtain Watkins in a trade. But his 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games isn’t worth $16 million.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Rams appear more likely to tag Lamarcus Joyner than Sammy Watkins

  1. Watkins looked bad at times during the season. For such a tall guy, he does not go up and get the ball. Saw too many DBs knock the ball away from him when he could have played it better. Route running needs work too. I’d let him go and get a rookie. They did well in the draft last year.

  2. Watkins looked bad at times during the season. For such a tall guy, he does not go up and get the ball. Saw too many DBs knock the ball away from him when he could have played it better. Route running needs work too. I’d let him go and get a rookie. They did well in the draft last year.

    ****

    Watkins is only 6-1. His weapon was his speed, but that’s gone.

  4. Why would they use the tag on Watkins? Yes he produced 9 touchdowns, but his other numbers were middling, 39 catches for 593 yards, and his best game of the year was week 3 when he had 6 catches (only game with more than 4) and over 100 yards (one of only two times he had more than 70 yards), those aren’t exactly $14 million per year numbers. And even if we take his entire 4 year career into account, he’s a good receiver, but certainly not a player who’s worth that type of money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!