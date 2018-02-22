Report: Rams appear more likely to tag Lamarcus Joyner than Sammy Watkins

Getty Images

The Rams could use their franchise tag on Lamarcus Joyner and allow wide receiver Sammy Watkins to test the market, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Rams might not have enough salary-cap room to keep both.

Franchising Watkins projects to cost the Rams $16.2 million, while Joyner’s tag number is expected to be $11.1 million.

Los Angeles can’t afford to lose Joyner, who appeared in 12 games last season and made 49 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

In a similar situation last year, the Rams franchised cornerback Trumaine Johnson a second time.

The Rams did give up a second-round pick in 2018 as well as cornerback E.J. Gaines to obtain Watkins in a trade. But his 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games isn’t worth $16 million.