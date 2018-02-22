Report: Saints to discuss new Drew Brees contract at Combine

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and representatives for quarterback Drew Brees intend to discuss parameters on a new contract at next week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Brees has made it clear he has no intention of leaving the Saints despite his contract being set to void with the start of free agency in March. Nevertheless, there is still some housekeeping work to do in getting a new contract squared away for Brees moving forward.

Brees has spent 12 seasons in New Orleans after his first five years with the San Diego Chargers. Despite being 39 years old, Brees hasn’t showed many signs of slowing down. He’s thrown for at 4,300 yards in each of his 12 years with the Saints. He completed a career-high 72 percent of his passes last season and eclipsed a 100.0 passer rating for the seventh time in his career.

There’s significant incentive for the Saints to get a deal done before the contract voids as well. They’d be stuck with a cap charge of $18 million for next season if a new deal isn’t in place before the start of free agency.