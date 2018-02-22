Robert Nkemdiche has “clean slate” with new coaching staff

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche showed off the kind of playmaking ability that led the Cardinals to draft him in the first round of the 2016 draft when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown against Giants in Week 16 last season.

The problem for the Cardinals is that big plays from Nkemdiche have been few and far between over his first two seasons. Plays of any kind have been a rarity, in fact. Nkemdiche has missed 15 games and played just 335 snaps as a professional, but the team’s new coaching staff says that won’t have a bearing on how they view him heading into the 2018 season.

Defensive line coach Don Johnson made an appearance on 98.7 Arizona Sports this week and said the team will move back to square one.

“We are going to start from scratch so he’s got a clean slate,” Johnson said. “But, he’s got to stay on track.”

Nkemdiche will have to stay healthy to get on track and that’s been an issue for Nkemdiche in each of his two preseasons with the Cardinals. If he can tackle that issue, he’ll be able to move on to trying to become a consistent presence on defense for the first time.