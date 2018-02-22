Russell Wilson says he’s heading to Yankees camp on Monday

Getty Images

Offseason programs don’t start in the NFL for a while, but players are doing their own work to get ready for the 2018 season until teams are permitted to start holding practices.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s work will involve some time on the baseball diamond. Wilson played minor league baseball for a couple of years before devoting his full athletic attentions to football, but has remained tied to the sport by spending spring training time with the Texas Rangers.

Wilson’s rights were traded to the Yankees earlier this month and he’ll be making an appearance at their camp next week. In a post to Twitter, Wilson announced he’ll be reporting to Tampa to do some work with the Yankees on Monday.

Wilson said he’ll spend a week with the Yankees and told Yankee star Aaron Judge, who was recruited by colleges as a tight end, they’ll throw some passes while he’s down there. He also said they’d have a home run derby, which seems like it should be an easy win for Judge after he launched 52 of them to set a MLB record for rookies during the 2017 season.