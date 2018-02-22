Russell Wilson says he’s heading to Yankees camp on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 22, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Offseason programs don’t start in the NFL for a while, but players are doing their own work to get ready for the 2018 season until teams are permitted to start holding practices.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s work will involve some time on the baseball diamond. Wilson played minor league baseball for a couple of years before devoting his full athletic attentions to football, but has remained tied to the sport by spending spring training time with the Texas Rangers.

Wilson’s rights were traded to the Yankees earlier this month and he’ll be making an appearance at their camp next week. In a post to Twitter, Wilson announced he’ll be reporting to Tampa to do some work with the Yankees on Monday.

Wilson said he’ll spend a week with the Yankees and told Yankee star Aaron Judge, who was recruited by colleges as a tight end, they’ll throw some passes while he’s down there. He also said they’d have a home run derby, which seems like it should be an easy win for Judge after he launched 52 of them to set a MLB record for rookies during the 2017 season.

  1. This is kind of weird. There’s a lot more money in baseball, but what are the odds? And why go through it all?

    This is kind of weird. There’s a lot more money in baseball, but what are the odds? And why go through it all?

    Because he can. He does it every year.

  3. He’s definitely leaving the door to baseball open. Who blames him with all the questions around CTE and the fact that Seattle has no offensive line to protect him. Plus, Seattle is heading in the wrong direction and he could have a longer career playing baseball – if he’s good enough to play in the majors.

  6. Just letting the Seahawks know “Hey I want a new contract (Jimmy G type money)” or “I’ll eventually sign a new one in baseball”

    Just letting the Seahawks know “Hey I want a new contract (Jimmy G type money)” or “I’ll eventually sign a new one in baseball”
  8. More money in baseball than football, more longevity too. I love the sport but in terms of quality of life, would choose the other three major sports first if could do it over

  10. For a guy who has always produced a batting average around .220 against low level minor league pitching, he has the right to and can afford to keep dreaming his dream.

  11. It’s all about his brand, he has no intentions of playing baseball. My question is, why weren’t the Mariners involved? Plays for the Seahawks, spring training in Arizona. Don’t get it

    Just letting the Seahawks know “Hey I want a new contract (Jimmy G type money)” or “I’ll eventually sign a new one in baseball”
