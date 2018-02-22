Steve Wilks: Cardinals will be “very aggressive” in finding a quarterback

Getty Images

The Cardinals, currently without a quarterback under contract for 2018, will be “very aggressive” in finding Carson Palmer’s replacement, coach Steve Wilks said Thursday.

Arizona could look at signing a quarterback in free agency and drafting one, too.

“[We’re looking for a] very smart and intelligent guy,” Wilks said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “A guy that’s going to come in and command, not only the huddle, but that side of the ball, that locker room. A competitor. A guy that loves to compete. We’re looking for all those things. That DNA.”

Wilks, who has a defensive background, said he will have a large say in the Cardinals’ quarterback plan. Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim made that one of the selling points of the job to candidates.

“We’re going to work together to make sure we bring the right guy in here,” Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Coaches are watching tape and evaluating as well. Steve Keim and myself are constantly talking and communicate about our game plan of what we want to do. Anyone coming on this roster I will have a definite input and major factor in bringing them in.”