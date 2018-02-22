Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills will be hanging onto assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson.

The Dolphins could have a QB fall into their lap at 11.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman posted a workout video.

The Jets could be leaning toward keeping WR Jermaine Kearse.

Some potential free agent fits for the Ravens.

The Bengals will be in the market for a QB this year, perhaps one for the future.

The Browns are entering perhaps the most important Scouting Combine for any team.

The Steelers-sponsored Chuck Noll Foundation has made a donation for concussion research.

The Texans worked out a punter.

It’s worth wondering how much better Colts K Adam Vinatieri‘s numbers would look without that Buffalo blizzard.

The Jaguars have options if they want to take a QB early.

A look at the Titans free agents.

The Broncos need to address their depth and talent at LB.

The Chiefs could use a veteran at WR.

The Chargers have augmented their numbers by racking up fake Twitter followers since moving to L.A.

The Raiders paid a $5 million bond in case their stadium project falls through.

The Cowboys have to figure out how to make the offense more conducive to QB Dak Prescott.

Looking at whether Sam Bradford could be a backup option for the Giants.

The health of Eagles LT Jason Peters is the key to what they do up front this offseason.

Washington has to address the offensive line, either in the draft or free agency.

Bears LB Sam Acho is getting more comfortable with his own voice.

Is there a rookie QB in this draft class like Lions QB Matt Stafford?

The Packers have to weigh WR Jeff Janis‘ special teams value.

Comparing the Vikings playoff miracle with an Olympic triumph.

A look at which free agents the Falcons can least afford to lose.

The Panthers have a decision to make on RB Jonathan Stewart.

The Saints weren’t as good on third downs as you might think.

Buccaneers line coach Brentson Buckner knows they have a challenge with the QBs in the NFC South.

David Merritt has now played and coached for the Cardinals.

Ranking the many hurdles of Rams RB Todd Gurley.

The 49ers are still waiting for word on whether LB Reuben Foster will be charged.

The Seahawks may struggle to keep WR Paul Richardson.