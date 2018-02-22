Vance Joseph thinks Broncos are “really close”

Getty Images

We’ve heard several Broncos players share their thoughts about why quarterback Kirk Cousins should sign with their team as a free agent, but tampering rules don’t permit coach Vance Joseph to make the same kind of pitch.

Joseph can talk about what he thinks makes Denver an appealing place to play, however. He did exactly that during an interview with Mike Klis of KUSA this week.

“I won’t talk to Kirk because he is under contract,” Joseph said. “We can’t talk to those guys. But speaking to any free agent that can help our football team, this is a good place to play football. We have a great fan base. I think our football team is really close. Like most football teams after you don’t have a year that you want to have, you have to go back and you have to do a self-evaluation. Every team has issues, every team has holes. Our goal this offseason is to fix our holes. Because, I think we’re really close as a football team.”

Whatever holes the Broncos have identified, they haven’t done much to hide their opinion that the one at quarterback is the one they want to fill the most. Cousins may be their top choice to fill that hole, but they’ll have company in that pursuit and one of Joseph’s first jobs this offseason will likely be convincing him that the Broncos are the right choice to satisfy his needs.