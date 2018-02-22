Vontae Davis “heading home to reflect” after free agent tour

Getty Images

Cornerback Vontae Davis went from one end of the country to the other over the last week in a search for a new team, but it sounds like he’s done with his visits for the time being.

Davis visited with the Bills, Browns, 49ers and Raiders in rather quick succession and wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that his “amazing tour” had come to an end. He is now “heading home to reflect” with his family before taking any other steps in finding a home after being released by the Colts last November.

It’s not clear which of the teams may have offered Davis a contract. Interest from multiple suitors would give Davis a chance to land a better deal than he’d likely land if just one team was in pursuit.

Assuming Davis lands a job before the March 14 start of free agency, Malcolm Butler, E.J. Gaines, Trumaine Johnson and Kyle Fuller as some of the top names set to hit the open market for teams still in the market for help at cornerback.