More than 100,000 fans already signed up for NFL draft lottery

Getty Images

The NFL announced that more than 100,000 fans have signed up for the NFL’s draft lottery, an 11 percent increase from the same time last year. It makes it the highest number of registrations over a three-day period in draft history, according to a press release.

Fans from all 50 states have registered to attend, with Texas, Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey and Oklahoma leading the way.

Those who registered are entered into a free lottery to win seated tickets inside the “NFL Draft Theater” for the April 26-28 event in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This marks the first time the NFL has held its draft inside a stadium, and it will be the largest free festival ever created by the league. It will span the size of 26 football fields and feature immersive experiences, virtual reality, player appearances, and more.

Registration for the draft lottery continues until March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET on NFL.com/FanMobilePass.