Albert Wilson not sure if Chiefs want him back

When Patrick Mahomes made his first and only start at quarterback for the Chiefs during the 2017 season, he showed a particular affinity for throwing the ball to wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Wilson set season-highs with 10 catches for 147 yards in the 27-24 win over the Broncos, but it remains to be seen if Mahomes and Wilson will get more chances to work together in the future. Wilson is set for free agency next month and he said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he doesn’t know what the Chiefs are planning to do.

“Kansas City knows what I can do,” Wilson said. “We’ve built a good relationship over the years. Not sure if they want me back but I showed what I can do on the field.”

Wilson had the most productive of his four years with the Chiefs in 2017 and finished with 42 catches, 554 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 13 games. Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Chris Conley remain under contract at receiver for the Chiefs for 2018.