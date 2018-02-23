Andre Roberts expects to become free agent for third consecutive offseason

Getty Images

Falcons returner Andre Roberts was a free agent in 2016. He was a free agent in 2017. He expects to become a free agent March 14.

“I believe I will be a free agent this year,” Roberts told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Just like last year and the year before that. I’m understanding of it.”

Roberts, 30, played eight seasons with the Cardinals, two with Washington and one with Detroit before signing a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Falcons in 2017.

Although Roberts played only 31 offensive snaps, he averaged 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns and 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns.

“I would definitely like to come back,” Roberts said. “The big thing here is the culture and the brotherhood. I loved everything that our coach [Dan Quinn] represents. I obviously love my teammates.

“It’s a winning organization, and I feel like we have a chance to do something special here in the near future. Who wouldn’t want to be back to play with a team like this?”