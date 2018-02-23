Bills owner Kim Pegula looks for “compromise” on activism from players

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Bills owner Kim Pegula said that she wanted to listen to players who want to use their platform to draw attention to social causes, as long as they realized the effects it can have on her bottom line.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Pegula said during a panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference that it was important for labor and management to have a clear understanding of each other’s goals.

“My own experience, I think a lot of it is just communication,” she said. “I know that’s easy to say. But I know that several of our players, when I actually talked to them and actually gave them a different perspective — just like they were trying to give us a different perspective — on the impact of the business and what the impact is of what they do socially, off the game, at home and then how that affects the business side. They didn’t grow up in the sports business world. They came in on the players’ side.

“So a lot of [Bills players] just didn’t understand or know the impact that it had on the business, the organization and the community – good or bad. So I do think there’s definitely an impact. I wouldn’t shy away from it at all. I think there is a common ground. I think a lot of it is more about communicating and learning from each other on both sides and coming to some type of a compromise at some point. Sometimes you won’t be able to come to a compromise. But something usually gets done when that happens.”

When President Donald Trump drew the attention of players last fall with his remarks about Colin Kaepernick, a group of about a dozen Bills players knelt during the national anthem the following week.

The Bills released a statement calling the President’s remarks “divisive and disrespectful” and said the team hoped to use them to “further unify our team.”

In the following weeks, fewer players knelt, as the league did everything it could to take some of the heat away from the issue.

14 responses to “Bills owner Kim Pegula looks for “compromise” on activism from players

  2. Protesting your own beliefs on your own time would be a good start. I dont have the same beliefs as these protesters so it turns me off from the game. Plain and simple.

  3. I don’t think anyone is going to feel bad for the owners losing money. I think she should try to approach it from a different angle. Otherwise, she just sounds greedy.

  4. The Bills released a statement calling the President’s remarks “divisive and disrespectful”

    -Although you can click on most news sources and see remarks that are “divisive and disrespectful” towards the office of the Presidency on a daily basis.

  8. There should be no compromise – no protests on company time – if you want to protest, then self terminate your employment. There is no other alternative.

  9. People need to realize respect is earned in this country, not just handed out. Some are just looking for handouts and to use football as a stage, when it turns people off. Its hard work and morals that propeled this country

  10. To AKA – I am an American. I don’t see the need to bow to overt racial threats based upon leftist ideologies and not realities. The situation is very simple – don’t do the crime and you won’t do any time. Across this land all races are killed by police because they do stupid things. And just like in all employment situations, there are stupid people that get hired. Let’s move on and have you all clean up your neighborhoods as I do mine.

  12. Damn, these comments remind me of why I am not going to renew Sunday Ticket Next Year.

    However, Kim Pegula’s comments seem real to me. It reminds me of why I liked football in the first place 30 years ago. Yeah, I hated Buddy Ryan (as a Cowboys fan) but you knew where he was coming from. He didn’t always tell you what you wanted to hear but he showed you how it actually was. Football was real.

    Reality may bring me back.

  14. Yes, respect the anthem or you don’t play. If you want to protest, do it on your own time and not at work in front of the customers.

    It works in the NBA. It works in your job. It can work for the NFL too. Tell Roger.

