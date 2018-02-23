Bills owner Kim Pegula looks for “compromise” on activism from players

Getty Images

Bills owner Kim Pegula said that she wanted to listen to players who want to use their platform to draw attention to social causes, as long as they realized the effects it can have on her bottom line.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Pegula said during a panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference that it was important for labor and management to have a clear understanding of each other’s goals.

“My own experience, I think a lot of it is just communication,” she said. “I know that’s easy to say. But I know that several of our players, when I actually talked to them and actually gave them a different perspective — just like they were trying to give us a different perspective — on the impact of the business and what the impact is of what they do socially, off the game, at home and then how that affects the business side. They didn’t grow up in the sports business world. They came in on the players’ side.

“So a lot of [Bills players] just didn’t understand or know the impact that it had on the business, the organization and the community – good or bad. So I do think there’s definitely an impact. I wouldn’t shy away from it at all. I think there is a common ground. I think a lot of it is more about communicating and learning from each other on both sides and coming to some type of a compromise at some point. Sometimes you won’t be able to come to a compromise. But something usually gets done when that happens.”

When President Donald Trump drew the attention of players last fall with his remarks about Colin Kaepernick, a group of about a dozen Bills players knelt during the national anthem the following week.

The Bills released a statement calling the President’s remarks “divisive and disrespectful” and said the team hoped to use them to “further unify our team.”

In the following weeks, fewer players knelt, as the league did everything it could to take some of the heat away from the issue.