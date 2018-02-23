Byron Leftwich is a coach without any players at the moment

Getty Images

Depending on how you look at it, Byron Leftwich has one of the best or one of the worst jobs in the NFL at the moment.

The Cardinals quarterbacks coach has no quarterbacks on the roster, which means he’s helping look for a few.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Leftwich admitted it was an unusual situation, saying: “I don’t how often that happens.”

The Cardinals are without retiring Carson Palmer and the rest of the depth chart (Blaine Gabbert, Drew Stanton, and Matt Barkley) is hitting unrestricted free agency.

“Is it a little different not knowing the four guys who are going to be in there? Yes,” Leftwich said. “But whatever four guys are in there, I know they’re going to come in ready to work and I’m going to come in ready to teach.”

Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback himself, was one of the assistants new boss Steve Wilks kept from the staff of Bruce Arians. Arians identified Leftwich (whom he coached in Pittsburgh) as a rising star in the coaching business, and he’ll have his work cut out for him this year.

The Cardinals are expected to investigate every avenue to find quarterbacks, plural, saying they’re open to trades, free agency and the draft.

“We’re going to get someone in that room, and Byron is going to do a great job of coaching and mentoring,” Wilks said.

But at the moment, he just has no idea who that will be.