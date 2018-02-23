Cameron Jordan has foot surgery

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was healthy enough to play in the Pro Bowl, and to ride on a Mardi Gras float during Mardi Gras, but now he’s taking a load off.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Jordan recently underwent what was termed minor surgery on his left foot. He’s reportedly in a walking boot and using a scooter, but is expected to recover in four to six weeks.

That’s plenty of time to be ready for all the Saints offseason program, so it shouldn’t have any lasting effects (as long as it was a successful surgery, which they all are).

Jordan didn’t have any foot problems during the season, and had his best season (13.0 sacks), as the Saints defense improved enough to help them to a playoff run.