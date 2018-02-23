Chiefs expected to trade Marcus Peters to Rams

Getty Images

For the second time this offseason, the Chiefs are making a major trade.

The Rams and Chiefs are in the final stages of agreeing on a trade that would send cornerback Marcus Peters to Los Angeles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Like the Chiefs’ other major trade, sending Alex Smith to Washington, the Peters deal can’t become official until the start of the league year next month. Teams can agree to trades before then, but either side can back out before the trade is official.

Peters is a talented cornerback, but the team was getting sick of his antics. He was suspended for one game last year, and talk heated up this offseason that the Chiefs were done with him.

Peters was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 2015. He’s set to make $1.7 million this season, and the Rams will presumably pick up his fifth-year option for 2019 as well. If his head is on straight, the Rams just acquired a significant addition to their secondary, one who will allow them to let free agent-to-be Trumaine Johnson walk.