Chiefs weren’t prepared to commit long-term to Marcus Peters, obviously

Getty Images

For the second time this month, an effort to fulfill one of our primary objectives — to share with anyone interested in the NFL information regarding the things we hear from people we trust about topics people in the NFL are discussing — was met with cries of #fakenews! and not-so-subtle suggestions of flat-out fabrication. For the second time this month, the facts ultimately confirmed the accuracy of what we were hearing.

But even if Josh McDaniels hadn’t jilted the Colts or if the Chiefs hadn’t traded cornerback Marcus Peters, that wouldn’t have changed the fact that we were hearing those rumors from people we trust. And it should serve as a reminder to anyone who wants to doubt what we write that: (1) we’re not making it up; (2) we’ve systematically built a network of people we trust over the past 17 years; and (3) if you want to learn what we’re hearing about things that could happen (not necessarily will happen, but could) you should bookmark this page and visit it every day, multiple times throughout the day.

People throughout the NFL do; owners, coaches, General Managers, scouts, front-office, employees, players, agents, media. That’s how we built the network. People we trust share information, trusting that we won’t compromise them.

Sure, you can wait to get the head’s up from someone else five minutes before the official announcement. Or you could actually be ahead of the curve, finding out about things that could happen well before they do and/or learning about potential developments at a time when the teams or players involved don’t want anyone to know about it.

As to the Peters trade, it’s now clear that the Chiefs opted to flip Peters in lieu of exercising the fifth-year option (due on May 3) or signing him to a long-term deal. It also suggests that there were plenty of things happening well beyond the incidents that culminated in a one-game team-imposed suspension in 2017.

We haven’t heard any specifics (yet) about the specific reasons for Kansas City’s decision to cut the cord on Peters. If/when we do, we’ll share it. And someone undoubtedly will dismiss it as FAKE NEWS!