Cowboys announce eight new staff hires, two promotions

The Cowboys announced their entire revamped coaching staff Friday.

Dallas did not change coordinators, keeping Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli, but the rest of the staff underwent a makeover. The Cowboys promoted two coaches and welcomed eight new additions.

Ben Bloom was promoted to linebackers coach after serving as the team’s assistant coach/special projects for two seasons, and Keith O’Quinn was bumped from assistant special teams coach to special teams coordinator.

The new hires to the staff are Paul Alexander (offensive line), Ken Amato (defensive assistant), Doug Colman (assistant special teams), Sanjay Lal (wide receivers), Kellen Moore (quarterbacks), Doug Nussmeier (tight ends), Markus Paul (assistant strength and conditioning) and Kris Richard (passing game coordinator/defensive backs).