Cowboys want to keep Anthony Hitchens

Posted by Charean Williams on February 23, 2018, 3:09 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys want to keep linebacker Anthony Hitchens, but they wanted to keep Barry Church last offseason, too.

Church got out of their price range, signing a four-year, $26 million deal with the Jaguars.

Hitchens, 25, is valued for his versatility as he has played all three linebacker spots in starting 48 games in four seasons.

“First of all, Anthony Hitchens, I can’t say enough good things about him,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s one of those guys who is available. You can count on him. He understands this game is a tough game. He put himself in harm’s way out there when a lot of players wouldn’t do it. He’s the type of guy you want on your football team.

“At the same time, we all know he’s not the ‘quote, unquote’ Pro Bowl football player. He’s not the guy who’s getting all the accolades, but he’s the type of guy you want on your football team so it does make it hard.”

Like Church a year ago, Hitchens could get out of the Cowboys’ price range if they can’t sign him before the start of free agency.

“That’s going to be one we certainly don’t want to get out of here,” Jones said of Hitchens. “But we certainly have to understand this is one big puzzle that we have to put together.”

5 responses to “Cowboys want to keep Anthony Hitchens

  2. Cowboys really need to work the salary cap to get some depth.
    Too many lost seasons when one of their big ticket items is injured / suspended / goes AWOL…

  3. The Cowboys have been in cap trouble for the last 4-6
    years. A lot of the cap troubles relate to Romo’s Contract.
    His has caused to Cowboys to gamble on some players
    like Church and Hitchens. They willl lose Hitchens who
    is an underrated player and is finally getting his due. He is
    a good teammate and will help a team.
    The Cowboys also have had a bit of bad luck in
    the cap area due to players like Lawrence. The Cowboys
    we’re right in not resigning Lawrence before this year.
    He was injured and made very poor decisions off the
    field. Now that can’t let him leave and are stuck paying
    more than they want to.

  4. From a 47 year cowboy fan who has been through ALL the ups and downs from perennial brides maids late 60’s-early 70’s to the glory years of the 70’s and back into the abyss through the 80’s and onto greatness again in the 90’s, this current Cowboy team just doesn’t do it for me. I can’t tell you how many f bombs i threw out at Romo but at least he battled his behind off and produced some of the greatest cowboy comebacks ever. When Bryant didn’t come down with that perfectly thrown ball in GB i realized it was never gonna happen for Romo but this current edition lacks all the things ( except the suspensions, and arrests) the cowboys were known for. Always got your moneys worth as a fan and i have seen them win 5 so i’m good. No bandwagon jumper here. But when this current edition falls behind i almost feel like the game is over. The QB talks a great game but unless they are playing the dregs of the league they struggle. Unfortunately i think Jerry is loathe to admit his mistake and it looks like at least another year of prescott. What is jerry gonna do when zeke’s contract is up in the same year as prescott’s ?
    John Gruden eagerly awaits elliott hitting the market

