Cowboys want to keep Anthony Hitchens

Getty Images

The Cowboys want to keep linebacker Anthony Hitchens, but they wanted to keep Barry Church last offseason, too.

Church got out of their price range, signing a four-year, $26 million deal with the Jaguars.

Hitchens, 25, is valued for his versatility as he has played all three linebacker spots in starting 48 games in four seasons.

“First of all, Anthony Hitchens, I can’t say enough good things about him,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s one of those guys who is available. You can count on him. He understands this game is a tough game. He put himself in harm’s way out there when a lot of players wouldn’t do it. He’s the type of guy you want on your football team.

“At the same time, we all know he’s not the ‘quote, unquote’ Pro Bowl football player. He’s not the guy who’s getting all the accolades, but he’s the type of guy you want on your football team so it does make it hard.”

Like Church a year ago, Hitchens could get out of the Cowboys’ price range if they can’t sign him before the start of free agency.

“That’s going to be one we certainly don’t want to get out of here,” Jones said of Hitchens. “But we certainly have to understand this is one big puzzle that we have to put together.”