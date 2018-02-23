David Harris announces his retirement

Getty Images

Linebacker David Harris says he has played his final snap in the NFL.

The veteran spent last season with the Patriots after being released by the Jets and released a statement announcing his retirement from the NFL through his agency on Friday.

“After 11 years of having played the greatest team sport at its highest level, it’s now time for me to announce my retirement from the NFL,” Harris said.

Harris went to the University of Michigan and entered the league as a second-round pick of the Jets in 2007. He spent 10 years in the middle of a defense that was good enough to lead the way to a pair of AFC Championship Games after the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Harrs was named a second-team All-Pro after the 2009 season and missed just six games during his time with the team.

Harris played 10 games and made six starts for the Patriots last season, but he didn’t play after Week 15 of the regular season as New England went with other linebacker options. They’ll do the same in 2018 and Harris will move into the next phase of his life.