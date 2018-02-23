Dez Bryant: “Everybody that ain’t with Dez Bryant, they can kiss my ass”

Getty Images

Receiver Dez Bryant hasn’t discussed a pay cut with the Cowboys and expects to wear a star on his helmet next season. He also plans to prove doubters wrong after three consecutive seasons without 1,000 yards.

“I’m still working. I’m still grinding,” Bryant said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I feel like I’m grinding more than ever because of me, not because of nobody else. It’s something that I want to do. It’s something I feel like I have to do.

“I let a lot of things get in the way that should have never got in the way. I’m ready to make my mark. I don’t care what nobody is talking about, I couldn’t care less. Everybody that ain’t with Dez Bryant, they can kiss my ass.”

Bryant, who has not had a 100-yard game since November 13, 2016, going 23 games without one, has a $16.5 million salary cap figure for 2018. The Cowboys are expected to ask Bryant to take a pay cut, with executive vice president Stephen Jones saying of Bryant on Thursday, “We all know this is a business where everyone has to be accountable.”

“I haven’t heard a word from anybody,” Bryant said. “I have yet to talk to my agent about anything.”

Bryant answered, “Hell no” when asked if he could imagine playing for another team.